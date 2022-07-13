Smith County searching for missing man from Larue, Texas

George Ethan Black was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts, and black shoes on July 8 on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8, 2022 on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler. He was wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts, and black shoes.

Black is originally from Larue, Texas. He is a 26 year-old black man who is 5' 3' tall, weights 120 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

Approximately three weeks ago, Black was seen for chest pain but he is not on any medication.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Black has not contacted his family or friends since he went missing.