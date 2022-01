Task Force launches contest to raise awareness about the realities of human trafficking for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

TYLER, Texas — To help highlight Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force has launched an art & writing contest for high school students in Texas to raise awareness about the realities of human trafficking.

In order to participate, you must submit your piece of work by January 31. Click here to access the official 2022 Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Application Form.