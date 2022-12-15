The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded grants over $1M to three Texas Food Banks

The Southeast Texas Food Bank serves 14,000 families a month in the foundation’s eight-county service areas.

LUFKIN, Texas — The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $1,069,788 to the East Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank and Trinity River Food Bank, to help people struggling with hunger.

“Our region has higher rates of food insecurity than the state and nation,” said Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. “Alleviating food insecurity is one of the foundation’s highest priorities.”

The East Food Bank serves 11 counties within TLLTF’s 24-county service area: Bowie, Cass, Anderson, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Houston, Nacogdoches, Angelina, and San Augustine.

The East Texas Food Bank and Southeast Texas Food Bank received $255,312 each to help offset the higher costs of food due to inflation.

Trinity River Food Bank received $559,164 to support operations of the food bank and their partner pantries, and to help with increased food costs.