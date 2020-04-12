Adidas, Mahomes team up for shoe inspired by MVP's Whitehouse roots

The Ultraboost DNA x PE MID SHOES looks good, feels good and runs better, according to Adidas.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse (and East Texas), stand up (and do it while wearing your new shoes).

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes have teamed up for a new shoe inspired by the MVP's Whitehouse roots.

"The Adidas Ultraboost DNA shoes not only give you endless energy over the miles," according to the website. "The stylish design can give you a mental edge, too. This player edition of the running shoes has a supportive mid cut. The Adidas Primeknit upper rides on a Boost midsole for comfort you'll have to feel to believe."

The shoe comes in Team Maroon (honoring Mahomes' time at Whitehouse ISD), Cloud White and Core Black.

The new kicks will be available Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2 a.m. (CT). They will be $180.