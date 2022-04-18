Free bulky item collection week set for May 2

Bulky items to be picked up at no charge include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a fee.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.

Those participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 2, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee.

Bulky items to be picked up at no charge include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.