Regal announces closure of Longview theater location

LONGVIEW, Texas — One of Longview's movie theaters announced its closure this week.

Regal Longview, located at 3070 N Eastman Rd, has been one of two longtime theaters in Longview.

Regal announced on its website the Longview location would close its doors permanently. In the statement, Regal said the Tyler location, Regal Tyler Rose, would remain open for people to watch the latest movies.

Signs have also been posted on the front windows of Regal Longview encouraging people to visit Regal Tyler Rose, located at 1250 S SW Loop 323 SW in Tyler.

The other Longview theater, AMC Longview 10, located at 201 Tall Pines Ave. near the Longview Mall, remains in business.