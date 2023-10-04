Theatre TJC season opens with ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

The musical is based on the movie, “Legally Blonde” that follows bubbly sorority girl Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College is opening its 2023-24 season with a musical that's sure to make attendees "bend and snap."

This week, Theatre TJC is raising the curtain on its 2023-24 season with “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” The first performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.

TJC theatre professor Jacob L. Davis is directing the production. The show will continue through Saturday, Oct. 7 with performances at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

For adults, tickets will cost $10. Admission will be $5 for seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. Box office hours are 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays. People can call 903-510-2212 for reservations, according to the TJC announcement.

The musical is based on the popular movie, “Legally Blonde” that follows bubbly sorority girl Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. The story follows Elle as she makes her way into Harvard Law School after her boyfriend dumps her to attend the school.

With help from her friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The 2023-24 season also includes:

• “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley, Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 8 to 11, Jean Browne Theatre

• “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville, adapted by David Catlin, Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 28 to March 2, Jean Browne Theatre