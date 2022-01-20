Therapets visit with nurses, patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital

The bi-monthly ritual, which happens on the first and third Wednesday of the month, impacts nurses and patients in a positive way.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 12, 2021.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital nurse Brenna Bodle’s new favorite day of the week is Wednesday, as Therapets visit the halls of her workplace, the intensive care unit, to provide animal assisted therapy to her co-workers and patients.

She recalled an instance when she had a patient die the night before. When the next night came, she wasn’t really feeling up to going into work while still processing her patient’s death, wishing she could bring them back, but she couldn’t.

That night, the Therapets visited the intensive care unit and reminded her everything will be OK, she said. Her nights get even better when she sees the Therapets visit with patients who don’t have families that visit them very often.