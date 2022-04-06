Thieves steal appliances from Upshur County family whose home was destroyed during recent tornado

If you have any information on this case, please contact the UCSO at (903) 843-2531 or Crime Stoppers at 903-843-3131.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating the thieves who stole from a home that was destroyed during recent severe weather.

According to the UCSO, overnight Monday, April 4, into Tuesday, April 5, unknown individuals stole items from a home that was destroyed in the recent tornado that struck Upshur County.

Officials say a home in the 3300 block of E. State Highway 154, just east of Gilmer, was severely damaged an the homeowners had loaded some appliances from the home onto a flatbed trailer.

These items included:

Two refrigerators (a white one and a stainless steel one)

White freezer

Stainless steel oven

Green Rheem air conditioning unit

Green Rheem water heater

The homeowners, who are now living in a hotel, had left the trailer with the items on their property. Thieves then took the identified items and left the area.

The UCSO says they have had extra patrolling units making the rounds at damaged locations and they intend to take full enforcement actions against anyone stealing from storm victims.