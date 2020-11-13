Thinking about getting the family together for Thanksgiving in East Texas? Here's the risk someone will have COVID-19

While experts say the safest thing to do is stay home and hold a virtual event, some people will inevitably want to celebrate together in person.

TYLER, Texas — With Thanksgiving and other holidays rapidly approaching, many are beginning to wonder what a safe holiday gathering would look like for their family and friends.

While experts say the safest thing to do is stay home and hold a virtual event, some people will inevitably want to celebrate together in person.

If people do end up being together in person, it's important to closely follow health guidelines. The includes quarantining for 14 days before gathering, requiring everyone wear a mask and meeting outside versus indoors.

But what kind of risk does merely getting together pose to your family and loved ones?

A tool developed by Georgia Tech earlier this year allows people to look up their risk of encountering someone who has COVID-19 at events, based on their county of residence.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States and event size (anywhere from 10 people to 10,000) to calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

For an event with 50 people:

In Smith County, the current risk level is 71%, while Gregg County events with 50 people have a 69% chance at least one person is infected, as of Friday, Nov. 13.

Other East Texas counties' risk level for events with 50 people include:

Anderson County - 28%

Angelina County - 51%

Bowie County - 58%

Cass County - 64%

Camp County - 38%

Cherokee County - 20%

Harrison County - 29%

Henderson County - 66%

Hopkins County - 42%

Marion County - 18%

Nacogdoches County - 20%

Panola County - 30%

Rains County - 69%

Rusk County - 18%

San Augustine County - 66%

Shelby County - 18%

Titus County - 37%

Upshur County - 27%

Van Zandt County - 69%

Wood County - 37%

How does that change when you lower the gathering size to 25 people? Well, the risk level does decrease, but is still high in some areas.

For an event with 25 people:

In Smith County, the current risk level is 46%, while Gregg County events with 25 people have a 44% chance at least one person is infected, as of Friday, Nov. 13.

Other East Texas counties' risk level for events with 25 people include:

Anderson County - 15%

Angelina County - 30%

Bowie County - 36%

Cass County - 40%

Camp County - 21%

Cherokee County - 11%

Harrison County - 16%

Henderson County - 42%

Hopkins County - 24%

Marion County - 10%

Nacogdoches County - 11%

Panola County - 16%

Rains County - 44%

Rusk County - 10%

San Augustine County - 42%

Shelby County - 8%

Titus County - 21%

Upshur County - 14%

Van Zandt County - 44%

Wood County - 20%

When you bring that number down to 10 people, the lowest number on the tool's scale, you see the risks lessen.

For an event with 10 people:

In Smith County, the current risk level is 22%, while Gregg County events with 10 people have a 21% chance at least one person is infected, as of Friday, Nov. 13.

Other East Texas counties' risk level for events with 10 people include:

Anderson County - 6%

Angelina County - 13%

Bowie County - 16%

Cass County - 19%

Camp County - 9%

Cherokee County - 4%

Harrison County - 7%

Henderson County - 19%

Hopkins County - 10%

Marion County - 4%

Nacogdoches County - 4%

Panola County - 7%

Rains County - 21%

Rusk County - 4%

San Augustine County - 19%

Shelby County - 3%

Titus County - 9%

Upshur County - 6%

Van Zandt County - 21%

Wood County - 9%

