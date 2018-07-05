The Humane Society's Pets Fur People hosted it's Third Annual Tyler Disc Dog Championship at Lindsey Park in Tyler on Saturday and Sunday.

The event brought more than 43 top Frisbee dog teams to Tyler, with one team traveling from as far away as Puerto Rico to compete. Teams compete in several categories including "Freestyle" and "People's Choice Award."

The annual event receives no government funding and relies 100 percent on community donations. It continues to be one of the Humane Society's most successful fundraisers.

