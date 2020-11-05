Gregg County residents who want to be tested this week for the novel coronavirus now have a third day to do so.

The free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive. People who want to be tested are asked to enter using the Jaycee Drive entrance.

Residents must register in advance at any of the sites or by going to txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.

