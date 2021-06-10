Sip, shop and ride! This business nestled along Tyler's Legacy Trail wants something different for the community

The Coco Bean is a holistic med spa, coffee shop and bike rental hub that brings something different to the Rose City.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Legacy Trail opened in 2019 making it the newest recreational trail to the Rose City.

With a length of approximately 4.5 miles, there's a lot to explore on foot so, why not borrow a set of wheels?

The Coco Bean, tucked away on the trail, opened less than two months ago. Owner Tasha Meyer says she envisioned a place that offered something for everyone that would also help grow the community.

"I wanted a place that was kind of all inclusive. You can come here with your husband on a date night," Meyer said. "You can BYOB, bring your own glass of wine and go for a trail ride with your friend. I wanted a place that was kind of a destination in Tyler."

Bike rentals and 'E bikes' are available for adults or children with different time increment packages offered on their booking site. Prices range from $5-$10 for kids and adults bikes while the 'E bikes' run closer to $25.

In addition to the bike rentals, the Coco Bean also offers a full time café with outdoor seating and a holistic med spa. Meyer says she hopes her business will kickstart more community growth along the Legacy Trail and throughout the city of Tyler.