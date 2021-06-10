Sip, shop and ride! This business nestled along Tyler's Legacy Trail wants something different for the community

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Legacy Trail opened in 2019 making it the newest recreational trail to the Rose City.
With a length of approximately 4.5 miles, there's a lot to explore on foot so, why not borrow a set of wheels?
The Coco Bean, tucked away on the trail, opened less than two months ago. Owner Tasha Meyer says she envisioned a place that offered something for everyone that would also help grow the community.
"I wanted a place that was kind of all inclusive. You can come here with your husband on a date night," Meyer said. "You can BYOB, bring your own glass of wine and go for a trail ride with your friend. I wanted a place that was kind of a destination in Tyler."
Bike rentals and 'E bikes' are available for adults or children with different time increment packages offered on their booking site. Prices range from $5-$10 for kids and adults bikes while the 'E bikes' run closer to $25.
In addition to the bike rentals, the Coco Bean also offers a full time café with outdoor seating and a holistic med spa. Meyer says she hopes her business will kickstart more community growth along the Legacy Trail and throughout the city of Tyler.
"I would love for there to be more little shops along the trail so people could walk the trail, hit up different restaurants and boutiques that would be super cool," Meyer said.