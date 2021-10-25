This 'humerus' Halloween display in Lindale might tickle your funny bone

The Brooks family introduced Mr. Skeleton last year as a holiday prop. Now, the display has grown in size and popularity.

LINDALE, Texas — The Brooks family in Smith County has found a "humerus" way to entertain their neighbors.

Driving down FM 2710 in Lindale, you might pass the Bones family ... a skeleton crew that has grown in size over the past year.

Madison Brooks says what started as a single skeleton in her yard as a Halloween decoration, has now turned into an all-occasion display for neighbors to enjoy.

"People have loved it a little more than I was expecting," Brooks said.

When Brooks packed up for her decorations for the season, a post on Facebook inquiring about the bonafide resident was brought to her attention.

"My neighbor said they we're hoping to see him dressed up as cupid," Brooks said.

So, the skeleton returned to the yard for homecoming, Christmas, 4th of July, and eventually, to raise a family.

"He has since become a family man," Brooks said.

The Brooks family began selling fresh eggs, goat's milk and handmade soaps from their farm to raise money for skeleton 2.0 which quickly grew into an entire family.

The Skeleton display now features a husband, wife, two kids, the family dog, cat and two armadillos.

Brooks says the best part about the decoration is how she has been able to connect with the community.