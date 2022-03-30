East Texas Professional Credit Union POTW: Diego Enriquez

After scoring the winning goal in overtime for the Longview Lobos star senior Diego Enriquez earns player of the week honors.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos have played in two playoff games and both have played in overtime games. They have been successful in both and came away with key wins.

Last night the Lobos took on Red Oak and star senior, Diego Enriquez scored the winning goal in overtime. He also assisted on the first goal scored and they went on to win 2-1.

After all of this success, he is awarded the East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

The Longview Lobos are advancing to the regional quarterfinals where they will take on a tough opponent out of the Dallas area, Highland Park.