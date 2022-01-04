Tanner Roach earns Isaac Tijerina Award

After helping the team win the Division III National Championship, Roach earns one of the schools most prestigious awards.

TYLER, Texas — This award is handed out annually in honor of Isaac Tijerina who played for the Patriots from 2012 to 2013.

He had a lot of success on the field as he was honored as a member of the All-American Southwest Conference team in both 2012 and 2013. He was also recognized as an All-Region performer in 2013, helping to lead the Patriots to the ASC conference championship and the NCAA Regional semifinals.

This award goes beyond what you do on the field. It is about your character off the field and that's what Tijerina demonstrated. Isaac was the teammate that every head coach dreamed of. He was there for his teammates off the field and always led by example.

Times were tough for him as he battled cancer for a long time, but through this all he still demonstrated the hard work and dedication just as he did on the baseball field.