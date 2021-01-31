Thousands to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Gregg County as part of new vaccination hub

"To guarantee a steady supply of thousands of vaccines every week, that is the significance of this hub," Good Shepard CEO Todd Hancock said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Saturday marked the beginning of distributing large amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine that haven't yet been seen in Gregg county.

This weekend, 4,000 vaccines will be passed out and that's just the start. Over the next three weekends, an additional 12,000 will be distributed.

"When you become a designated hub like CHRISTUS has become, we have a sustainable program in place now," Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. "We will have sustainable supplies of vaccines as long as we get them in people's arms."

Paulette Cooper of Jefferson and Gidi Woodall of Klondike are two of the thousands of people who will get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend.

For months, both of them were constantly looking for ways to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"Looking at different websites, filling out the information some wanted more some wanted less," Woodall said. "And just try to do it three or four times a day, every day."

"We called and got on a couple of lists and we were supposed to get one in Tyler and then my daughter was able to call and get us on this list," Cooper said.

Vaccinations have been available in Gregg county but never at this amount. It wasn't until CHRISTUS became a vaccination hub in Gregg county earlier this week that so many more people have been able to register for the vaccine.

"To guarantee a steady supply of thousands of vaccines every week, that is the significance of this hub," Good Shepard CEO Todd Hancock said.

All the reservation spots are booked for now but Hancock says more spots will soon become available.

"We're going to open up the next wave very shortly," Hancock said. "I believe we're going to announce the next phase of this next week."