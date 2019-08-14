LONGVIEW, Texas — The first day of school Wednesday at Spring Hill ISD will continue as planned despite a threat made against the district, district officials say.

The district posted about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook that it had "located the person who made the threatening remarks, and this student will not be at school for the remainder of the week."

The district also said that "the threat was not meant to be carried out and that tomorrow we will begin the new school year with a great first day."

Wednesday morning, the district posted the following, on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Wayne Guidry, updating parents and students on the situation:

"Every day parents drop their students off with Spring Hill staff and have complete faith that we will protect their children. I assure you that we have taken all measures to assure that today your children are safe. Police are involved in the situation and have identified the high school student and made contact with him. State and federal law prohibits the district from detailing what will happen to this student. Please know that we do have a zero tolerance policy for anyone who makes a threat towards our students."

