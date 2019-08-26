WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse Independent School District was made aware of a social media post claiming a student had made threats to the high school.

According to Whitehouse ISD, officials were made aware of the post late Sunday night, August 25. The district along with the Whitehouse Police Department quickly verified the post to be non-credible.

Officials were able to determine that the post was a prank by a student from another district. Whitehouse ISD says the student made the post in an attempt to bully a Whitehouse High School student.

The district is safe and secure, classes will follow its regular schedule on Monday, August 26.