Three East Texas hospital chaplains talk about challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

Find a transcript below: Sister Margo, chaplain at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital: There is no doubt that the pandemic has brought a different dimension of how we are serving people and I think that as chaplains we have never been as needed as right now. We are bringing the tangible presence of God to those who are in need. Reverend Stephen Murray, Director of Pastoral Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital: It has required us to come up with new ways of being able to connect with people, to help people know that they are loved, to find ways to help them feel basically as if they’re being hugged even though people can’t come in necessarily physically hug them. Curtis Prunty, marketing Director of Mission integration and chaplain at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin: Nothing can replace face to face, sitting knee to knee and sharing Eye to Eye in person. When we had to embrace the CDC guidelines of restrictive visitor policies, that was the first Real hit to our team, because the most important element for the patient is that they are surrounded by their immediate support, their immediate loved ones. So we would much rather a patient’s own pastor or spiritual leader serve at their bedside instead of us, but it has been more of a focus on our team as we’ve dealt with the restrictive visitor policy. Murray: Just looking at and finding innovative ways to help families connect with their loved ones, ways that keep them safe and the patients safe as well. Prunty: Leaning into technology, doing way more over-the-phone consult and visitations by using Tele chat via zoom, iPads and such. That has been a huge shift for us.

Margo: What a blessing to have social media, because they were able to use their phones, and FaceTime and the families they could be anywhere and they were able to see them.



Murray: To have that sense of they are not alone in the middle of their crisis.



Margo: The separation I think is the most difficult, that people cannot be together. There is a pain associated with when people remember their loved ones and that they could not be in the room. It has influence on all of us patients, families, doctors, nurses and supporting staff, everybody.



Prunty: Well one of our core responsibilities is, of course, taking care of patients, actually a chaplain's main responsibility is to care for the actual caregivers themselves. So I would say that during the height of the Covid pandemic we see between 30 to 60 staff members a week for just moral, spiritual, emotional support and we fully anticipate those numbers to be the same throughout this next wave.



Alan Kasper, reporter: How do you deal with the stress upon you as a chaplain as you constantly face the pain, the suffering and death?



Murray: There is a stress that comes on as we have seen the loss of life that we have seen and in seeing the grief that people have.



Prunty: They say every pastor needs a Counselor and every pastor needs a pastor. The days where there are more bad news than good you do wear that, you do take that home with you and one of the things that becomes easy overtime is that you can fail to acknowledge the reality or the severity of what you’ve just experienced, even as a chaplain.. We are fortunate to be part of a bigger network. Each of our chaplains has what we call a day of God each month where they are supposed to just get off the property, go on a personal retreat and just kind of reconnect and refuel their tanks so to speak.



Murray: The pastoral and spiritual caregivers in our department really support one another. We have opportunities to debrief and talk about our experiences that. That does help give us strength and help us to continue on and in essence have stuff within our own tank that we can give to others.