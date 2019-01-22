TYLER, Texas — Everyone knows Texas is king when it comes to high school and college football.

So, it should come as no surprise the Lone Star State and East Texas will be well-represented in the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LIII, where the Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head with the New England Patriots.

TRAVIN HOWARD

One those players is Longview High School alum Travin Howard, who currently serves on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams selected the rookie linebacker out of TCU in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Howard became the first player in TCU history to lead the team in tackles for three consecutive seasons, topping the 100 mark in all three campaigns.

As a senior in 2017, he posted 108 stops on the season, which also enabled him to become the career leader in tackles (343) in the 17-year tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. Howard was twice named first-team All-Big 12, voted honorable-mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as the Valero Alamo Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player two times in three season.

During his senior year, he started all 12 games in which he appeared, finished third in the Big 12 with 108 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, posted five games with double-digit stops, including four straight to end the year.

Howard played under John King while at Longview High School. He was named the District 12-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player as a senior and was an honorable mention selection on the Associated Press' All-State team. He racked up eight interceptions and eight pass breakups as a senior. Howard also added four defensive touchdowns, as well as scores on two put returns and a blocked punt.

JOHN FRANKLIN-MYERS

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers is also representing #bEASTTexas on the world's biggest stage.

Franklin-Myers was plucked by the Rams out of Stephen F. Austin State University in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 16 games for the Rams in which he has recorded 10 tackles (six solo, four assisted) and two sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

While at SFA, Franklin-Myeres was a three-time All-Southland selection, including first-team honors as a junior in 2016. He was also a three-time Southland All-Academic Team honoree wile majoring in kinesiology. Franklin-Myers completed his collegiate career fifth on SFA’s all-time career tackles for loss list with 37.5 over four seasons.

He finished ninth in program history in all-time career sacks (17.5), compiled 130 total tackles in four seasons, including 70 solo stops. He forced five fumbles and had 22 quarterback hurries throughout his career. Franklin-Myers was named to the 2018 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society for maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout his collegiate career.

As a senior, he played in all 11 games at defensive end with 10 starts and led the Lumberacks' defensive front in his final collegiate season with a team-best 13.5 tackles for a combined loss of 46 yards.

Franklin-Myers played high school ball at Greenville where he was a two-time first-team all-district selection and was twice named the program's Defensive MVP. An honor roll student, he also lettered in basketball and track and field.

JOSH REYNOLDS

Josh Reynolds was a standout at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Texas A&M.

Reynolds was taken in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While at A&M, Reynolds led the SEC with 30 career receiving touchdowns, which ranks second in school history. He also led the conference in receiving yards and is the only player in A&M and SEC history with multiple 90-yard plus receptions in his career. In 2013, Reynolds attended TJC and earned second-team all-conference honors after recording 44 catches for 782 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Other players with Texas ties set to participate in Super Bowl LII are as follows:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Malcolm Brown - University of Texas

Ethan Westbrooks - West Texas A&M

Bryce Hager - Baylor

Justin Lawler - SMU

KhaDarel Hodge - Prairie View A&M

Joseph Noteboom - TCU

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

LaAdrian Waddle - Texas Tech

Marcus Cannon - TCU

Elandon Roberts - University of Houston

Adam Butler - Duncanville High School

Deatrich Wise Jr. - Hebron High School

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, only on CBS19.