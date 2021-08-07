Three firefighters injured, two businesses damaged in Longview fire

Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. One firefighter was treated at the scene. Two were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Three firefighters were injured and two downtown Longview businesses were damaged in an early Saturday fire that officials are investigating as arson.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said crews responded at about 3:50 a.m. to the fire in the 300 block of North High Street. When firefighters arrived, May said they found flames shooting out from the front of the building.

Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. One firefighter was treated at the scene, May said. Two others were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The fire tore through a building at the northwest corner of High and Methvin streets, which includes Tatum Music and Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering.