GUN BARREL CITY — Gun Barrell City first responders helped rescue three boaters on Cedar Creek Lake Thursday night.

According to the firer department, three people were on a boat on the lake when it capsized. The fire department received the call from one of three at about 10:55 p.m. Fire units immediate launched a rescue attempt.

Fire Chief Joey Lindman say when they arrived on the scene, rescuers realized the three men, still clinging to their boat, were suffering from hypothermia.

Chief Lindman, along with three firefighters, pulled the men into their boat and to the command post.

“The men were extremely fortunate last night. When their boat capsized, their life jackets floated away. We estimate they were in 56 degree water for approximately 40 minutes," Chief Lindaman said. "Luckily for them, they had a cell phone in a waterproof case that they used to call for help and signal the rescue boat."

“I am extremely proud of the team effort last night by all of the responding agencies," Chief Lindaman added. "Their quick actions resulted in a successful outcome for the victims.”

