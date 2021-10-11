Three injured during early Sunday morning shooting at Longview nightclub

There were two gunshot victims and one victim had been assaulted all had non-life-threatening injuries.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Sunday, three people were injured during an early-morning assault and shooting at a local nightclub in Longview, police have reported.

Longview Police were called to a shooting at Inferno Entertainment, located at 916 S. Eastman Rd, at approximately 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 10.

The shooting happened in the parking lot, and officers found that three victims had been transported via private vehicle to a local hospital. There were two gunshot victims and one victim had been assaulted all had non-life-threatening injuries.