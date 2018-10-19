Three people were arrested in Henderson County for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a midnight raid Friday morning ended with 60-year-old Martin Elvis Riddle of Eustace arrested for large amounts of methamphetamine as well as cash.

Dylan Wayne Morrison, 19 of Gun Barrel City was also at the residence and was arrested for possession of a smaller amount methamphetamine.

“This dealer was plying his trade deep in the country but that did not protect him from our team of Investigators committed to busting up the drug business here,” Hillhouse said.

Both men were taken to the Henderson County Jail.

And, earlier Thursday night, a man was arrested in Berryville outside a church for possession of methamphetamine.

Seth Green, 28 of Berryville was caught with spoons and hypodermic needles commonly used with the drug.

