Tyler Investigators were alerted that gas skimming suspects had returned to the Exxon Gas Station located on the 800 block of South Southeast Loop 323 to collect the skimmers placed in gas pumps, according to a press release.

Several officers surrounded the suspects who were in two vehicles.

As officers began to arrive one suspect attempted to run into a wooded area to elude officers.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects were involved in an ongoing investigation involving the use of stolen credit card information to get cash from multiple ATMs and numerous gift cards purchases at several stores in Tyler.

The suspects have been identified as Yoerlan Suarez Corrales, Felipe Manuel Nieves Perez, Dairon Julio Jimenez Roja all from Austin, Texas. They have all been charged with two counts of unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications.

Bond for Corrales and Perez has been set at $1.5 million and Roja's bail has been set at $2.5 million.

All three suspects have a lengthy criminal history for fraud and violent crimes in several states. The suspects were transported to Smith County Jail and booked in.

This case remains an ongoing investigation due to the scope of crimes being committed in Tyler and East Texas by the suspects and recovery of evidence.

