SMITH COUNTY — Three suspects have been arrested for the murder of an elderly man.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Brentavian Keshawn Henderson, along with Krystal Rochell Dixon and Tationna Keeshia Mosley, allegedly killed 77-year-old Roy Bowins on November 13.

On Friday, Tyler police received a welfare call to a residence outside of police jurisdiction. Police called for deputies to go to the home for the check.

The deputies determined the home had been burglarized and noted a missing television set.

Outside of the residence, there were several buildings on the property. It was there that deputies discovered Bowins' body.

Two of the suspects were arrested a hotels in the Four Corners area of Tyler. The sheriff did not say where the third was arrested.

Henderson was a fugitive for some time before being caught and taken into custody.

