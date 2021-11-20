Three victims identified in Andrews ISD bus crash

Out of the 25 students on the bus, 13 were transported to local hospitals in the area.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The three people killed in the Andrews ISD bus crash have been identified by Texas DPS.

59-year-old Nathan Haile of Midland, 69-year-old Marc Boswell of Andrews and 53-year-old Darin Johns of Andrews are the names of the victims killed in the fatal crash.

Marc Boswell was the driver of the Andrews ISD school bus, and Darin Johns was the director of the school band.

Out of the 25 Andrews High School students, 2 students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

11 more were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with non-incapacitating injuries. The remaining 12 students were not injured.

One of the passengers of the Andrews ISD bus , 53-year-old Karen Johns of Andrews, was transported to SMMC with non-capacitating injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford F-350 Truck, driven by Nathan Haile, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 for unknown reasons.

Both the Andrews ISD bus and a 2018 Freightliner bus were traveling in that eastbound lane of I-20 when the F-350 hit the school bus and the Freightliner bus.

The F-350 went on fire after impact and the Freightliner bus also had minor damage.