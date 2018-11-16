EAST TEXAS — Back on this day in 1987 a tornado outbreak occurred across the ArkLaTex. Two of those tornadoes spawned that day took lives in East Texas. A EF3 tornado in Anderson county that ended up heading into Palestine was on the ground for 10.5 miles destroying two churches and an elementary school with it along it's path. The tornado occurred at 3:03 PM and if it spawned on a school day instead of a Sunday the loss of life could have been much worse. It in the end before it lifted up one person lost their life.

The loss of life was much greater in Smith country, as 4 people died due to the second EF3 tornado of the afternoon. The Smith County tornado started at 3:45 PM southwest of Jacksonville and was on the ground for 33.5 miles lifting to the southeast of Tyler. It passed across HWY 69 just south of Love's Lookout. If the end, 7 Tornadoes in East Texas that day, took 5 lives and injured close to 150 people 31 years ago. Meteorologist Joel Barnes breaks in all down in this video.

