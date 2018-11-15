EAST TEXAS — We have certainly seen our fair share of freezing temps and a little snow this week, but that will not be the case for those football games tonight! While things will still be chilly, and you will need some layers to stay warm, but you should be able to leave the rain gear at home. Let's take a look!

Broadly:

On the broad scale things will be chilly and mostly clear across East Texas tonight. Some clouds will push in around East Texas this evening, but no rain or snow is expected. Temps will start the games near 50 degrees, with most games wrapping up in the mid to low-40s. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range from the south to southwest, so it will certainly still be "Carhartt Weather" out there tonight!

Under the Lights forecast Thursday 11/15/2018.

Rain:

Not even a little chance for rain tonight. Make sure you get out and enjoy the games!

Future Skycast Thursday 11/15/2018 at 7:30 pm.

Future Skycast Thursday 11/15/2018 at 8:45 pm.

Future Skycast Thursday 11/15/2018 at 10 pm.

Winds:

Winds will be mostly from the south to southwest at kickoff and blowing around 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will stay the same throughout the game. Winds should not be a major factor for tonight's games, but may make things a little chilly.

Future Skycast Wind Forecast Thursday 11/15/2018 at 7:35 pm.

The weather will be cool but otherwise pretty decent for tonight's games! A little chilly with mostly clear skies, but nothing to stop you from enjoying the action! Be sure to use that hashtag #CBS19UTL at the games tonight and get out and enjoy East Texas football! Hope to see you Under the Lights!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX