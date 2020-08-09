Ticket sales for Longview vs. Temple at AT&T Stadium begin September 9 at 10AM

The Lobos will kick off their 2020 football season against the Temple Wildcats on Friday, September 25, at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

LONGVIEW, Texas — While Texas school districts 4A and below have already played two games, the Longview Lobos are just getting ready.

Lobo Nation will be able to start purchasing tickets on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be purchased online through AT&T Stadium's ticket provider, Seat Geek. To purchase tickets beginning Wednesday morning, click here.

Tickets are $15 and parking will be $20 (credit card only). All attendees are to follow the stadium's clear bag policy which can be found here.

Longview vs. Temple will be the second game of a doubleheader and AT&T Stadium will not be clearing the stadium between games. All tickets are reserved seats and are good for both games.