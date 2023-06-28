Santa is coming to town: Visit the Christmas Capital of Texas for a festive celebration

Tickets go on sale July 25 at 10 a.m. and will include the North Pole Express, Peace Plaza Ice Rink, an Elf Adventure and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Want Christmas to come sooner this year? Look no further and visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. The city of Grapevine is hosting their annual Christmas in July celebration.

Tickets go on sale on July 25 at 10 a.m.

Your ticket will be able to get you into the following holiday festivities:

North Pole Express - co-presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail and Great Wolf Lodge

- co-presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail and Great Wolf Lodge Peace Plaza Ice Rink - skate under the stars next to a 50-foot live Christmas tree

- skate under the stars next to a 50-foot live Christmas tree Live Christmas performances at the Historic Palace Theatre - including The Texas Tenors, the Nutcracker, Kraig Parker’s Elvis Christmas Show, Elton & Cher’s Christmas Show and, all-new this year, Reba – The Christmas Tribute.

- including The Texas Tenors, the Nutcracker, Kraig Parker’s Elvis Christmas Show, Elton & Cher’s Christmas Show and, all-new this year, Reba – The Christmas Tribute. Classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre - including “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” “The Santa Clause,” “Elf” and more.

- including “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” “The Santa Clause,” “Elf” and more. Elf Adventure - take your little elves through four fun historic activities