Tickets on sale for 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala featuring Jack Ingram

The 35th annual gala, Hope on the Horizon, will take place Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m., at the Texas Rose Horse Park, located at 14078 TX-110 in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala.

Country music star Jack Ingram will serve as the headlining act for the event.

According to the committee, to date, $17 million has been raised locally to fund cancer support services, including cancer research.

Tickets range from $200-$300. The $200 ticket gets you general admission with entry at 7 p.m. It includes valet parking, food and open premium bar. It's standing room only and doesn't include a seat. The $300 ticket will include a table seat in the VIP/Baron section with entry at 6 p.m., valet parking, food and open premium bar.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased here.

