Tickets on sale for 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala featuring Jack Ingram

TYLER, Texas — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala.

The 35th annual gala, Hope on the Horizon, will take place Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m., at the Texas Rose Horse Park, located at 14078 TX-110 in Tyler.

Country music star Jack Ingram will serve as the headlining act for the event.

According to the committee, to date, $17 million has been raised locally to fund cancer support services, including cancer research.

Tickets range from $200-$300. The $200 ticket gets you general admission with entry at 7 p.m. It includes valet parking, food and open premium bar. It's standing room only and doesn't include a seat. The $300 ticket will include a table seat in the VIP/Baron section with entry at 6 p.m., valet parking, food and open premium bar.