Tickets on sale for mother-son, daddy-daughter dances at Glass Recreation Center

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances this Friday and Saturday.

These dances will include a DJ and refreshments along with professional photography packages. The dress code is semi-formal, according to the city of Tyler.

Tickets can be bought at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If the event is not sold out, the tickets will be sold at the door for $10. There are 300 tickets available for each dance.

The times for the dances are:

Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Mother-Son dance for boys ages 4 to 13 years old.

Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages 4 to 8 years old.

Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages 9 to 13 years old.