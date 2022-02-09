Tickets on sale for mother-son, daddy-daughter dances at Glass Recreation Center

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances this Friday and Saturday.
These dances will include a DJ and refreshments along with professional photography packages. The dress code is semi-formal, according to the city of Tyler.
Tickets can be bought at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If the event is not sold out, the tickets will be sold at the door for $10. There are 300 tickets available for each dance.
The times for the dances are:
- Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Mother-Son dance for boys ages 4 to 13 years old.
- Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages 4 to 8 years old.
- Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages 9 to 13 years old.
For more information about these events or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.