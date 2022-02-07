TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Gary Allan to headline inaugural Troubadour Festival in Tyler

Tickets are available at troubadourfestival.com.

TYLER, Texas — Tickets are now on sale to the public for the inaugural Troubadour Festival in Downtown Tyler.

The event has four ticket options:

Troubadour VIP ($225)

Troubadour BBQ & Music ($125)

Troubadour Music ($60)

Platinum VIP (see website for details)

VIP tickets include hour-earlier entry (12 p.m.) into the barbecue sampling, a festival t-shirt, two alcoholic beverages, an exclusive VIP area with a private bar, seating, access to flushable toilets, and access to a standing-room only area in front of the stage.

Gary Allan, a force in the country music scene for more than 25 years, will headline the first-ever festival. He will be joined by West Texas stalwarts Flatland Cavalry, Texas country star Mike Ryan, southern rockers The Steel Woods, and Lindale native Chris Colston on the main stage.

The Tumbleweed TexStyles Stage, showcasing up-and-coming acts in the Texas/Red Dirt scene, will feature East Texas natives Joint Custody and Holly Beth.

The artists will be joined by 41 of the best and most celebrated barbecue restaurants in Texas. Barbecue restaurants will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and other selected options.