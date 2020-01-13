TYLER, Texas — Tickets for The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary annual fundraiser, "Hearts Behind the Red Shield," are now on sale.

The event will take place Tuesday, February 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

“Hearts Behind the Red Shield” is a nod to the auxiliary’s desire to support The Salvation Army’s work in Smith County.

As an extension of The Salvation Army of Tyler, the Women’s Auxiliary provides financial support to the nonprofit through its fundraising efforts and volunteer support throughout the year.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

To purchase tickets, call (903) 592-4361.

RELATED: Tyler Salvation Army reaches this year's $400,000 red kettle drive goal

RELATED: Celebrating 20 years ringing bells for the Salvation Army of Tyler

RELATED: Hundreds volunteer for Salvation Army lunch in Tyler

RELATED: CBS19, TEGNA Foundation donate $10K to kick off Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign