Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary closes its doors temporarily due to rising COVID-19 diagnoses

TYLER, Texas — Due to rising COVID-19 cases locally, the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler is temporarily closing its doors to the public.

"For the safety of our guests, staff and animals we have closed our doors to visitors for the time being due to the surge in COVID cases here in Texas," Emily Owen, managing director at Tiger Creek, said.

Owen said the decision hurts the sanctuary financially, but the staff feels it’s the right thing to do.

