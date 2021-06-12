Tiger Creek responds to USDA violations for missing records

Emily Owen, director of Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, said the accusations regarding a lack of veterinary care were a result of a lack of documentation.

TYLER, Texas — A recent inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture alleges that several tigers, lions and other animals who later died at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler did not receive proper care.

According to the USDA inspection report in April obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, animals listed in the report showed “clinical signs for weeks, sometimes months, without being examined by a veterinarian.” In a follow-up report on June 7, the sanctuary did not have any violations.

Emily Owen, director of Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, said the accusations regarding a lack of veterinary care were a result of a lack of documentation and record-keeping. She pointed out the facility was not fined and no action was taken against Tiger Creek for the violations. She also blamed disgruntled former employees and said the sanctuary has never let an animal go without veterinary care.

“We’ve had the same standard for over 25 years. It was all just back to record-keeping,” Owen told the Tyler Morning Telegraph, adding documents were missing in the non-compliant items identified during the inspection were not presented at the time of the routine inspection because they were left in the hands of a former employee who she said, “decided to be really irresponsible with them.”