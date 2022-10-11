Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth

Emily Brooks with Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, said she normally doesn't comment on pending litigation but in this instance she's unable to stay quiet.

TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth."

ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book of World Records in July 2021, died at the sanctuary. The organization was not notified "despite their treatment and health being central to the claims in [their] case."

The ALDF said that lawyers for Tiger Creek confirmed Jasmine was euthanized in January 2022 and Bengali was euthanized in May 2022. The group added they did not have the opportunity to perform a necropsy to evaluate the conditions and why they died.

ALDF managing attorney Daniel Waltz said necropsies are used to tell crucial stories about the deceased animals’ lives and claimed there's been a concerning trend or animals dying at the sanctuary.

In a statement, Emily Brooks, executive director at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, said she normally doesn't comment on pending litigation but in this instance she's unable to stay quiet.

"It is ironic to say the least that a lobbyist organization that pretends to care about animals is making such an effort to destroy a sanctuary that provides a loving and nurturing home for these otherwise rejected animals and provides them exceptional care and medical treatment," Brooks said.

Brooks said that Bengali was nearly 27 years old and received "extraordinary care" at Tiger Creek Sanctuary for over 21 years, and that's why she lived "almost twice as long as the life expectancy for captive tigers."

Bengali was in the late stages of her life when she was diagnosed with chronic conditions to be expected for her age, Brooks said.

"These chronic conditions eventually lead to a decreasing quality of life," Brooks said. "Ultimately, upon the recommendation of the veterinarian, humane euthanasia was performed."

The ALDF filed a lawsuit against Tiger Creek in March 2022 for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act.

In the lawsuit, the ALDF claims extensive photographic and video evidence, witness accounts and government analyses, including an official warning issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, indicate "animals at Tiger Creek believed to be protected by the ESA are mentally and physically suffering."

