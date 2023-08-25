Tiger found in Dallas during investigation into rooster and dog fighting operation, police say

The Dallas Animal cruelty unit was at the scene when the tiger was found, police sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — A tiger has been found in Oak Cliff, police sources told WFAA.

The tiger was found as part of an investigation into a rooster and dog fighting operation. Officers executed a search warrant in the 5700 block of Johnson Lane. The Dallas Animal cruelty unit was at the scene when the tiger was found. Dallas police sources shared this photo of the tiger with WFAA:

The tiger was taken to the Dallas Zoo to be evaluated. Meanwhile, Dallas police also said more than 200 roosters were found on the property. Dogs and chickens were also seized from the property.

This isn't the first time a tiger has been found in Oak Cliff, either.

In August 2022, Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. The Dallas rapper, whose name is Devarius Dontez Moore, pleaded guilty in May to an unrelated weapon charge.