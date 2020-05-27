LEE COUNTY, Texas — Two TikTok stars were arrested in Texas over the Memorial Day holiday.

According to an arrest report provided to CBS19 by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Jaden Hossler, 19, was booked into the Lee County Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Bryce Hall, 20, was booked for possession of marijuana. Lee County is about 55 miles southeast of Austin.

Heavy.com reports the duo, along with the rest of their "Sway House" crew, was on a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles when the arrests occurred.

The "Sway House" is a social media collective with Hall, Hossler, Josh Richards, Quinton Griggs, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr and Griffin Johnson. The group makes videos on the social media platform Tik Tok performing dances and various "challenges."

Hall has racked up nearly 7 million followers on the app, while Hossler boasts approximately 6 million followers.

Hossler was released on $11,500 bond and Hall posted $5,000 bond.