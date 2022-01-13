Grace hires Tim Russell as new head football coach

Russell served as the head coach at Harmony twice — from 2001-03 and again from 2010-21.

TYLER, Texas — The Grace Cougars football team is getting a new leader who knows a thing or two about running a successful football program,

According to the Tyler Paper's Brandon Ogden, former Harmony Eagles head coach Tim Russell is coming out of retirement to coach the Cougars. The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday.

Russell served as the head coach at Harmony twice — from 2001-03 and again from 2010-21.

BREAKING: Harmony head football coach Tim Russell is the new head football coach at Grace Community School. @etfinalscore @lnjsports @Matt_Stepp817 pic.twitter.com/KdyS2qNgME — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) January 13, 2022