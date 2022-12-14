Timber damage in East Texas estimated at $13M

Early November tornadoes damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres in Northeast Texas.

TEXAS, USA — According to Texas A&M Forest Service, tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber that was worth an estimated $13 million.

The storms tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 and resulted in seven tornadoes. Five of those impacted timberlands in Bowie, Cass, Henderson, Morris and Red River counties, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service assessment of the damage.

The damage was assessed using forest inventory data collected by Texas A&M Forest Service foresters and technicians, as part of the Forest Inventory and Analysis (FIA) program.

The data included forest health, tree numbers, size and condition, and was used along with satellite imagery from before and after the storms to estimate timber damage. Most of the timber damage was on private property. According to the forest service, the FIA data is updated on an annual basis.

Damage was estimated for both sawtimber and poletimber. The value was determined using the most recent Texas Timber Price Trends report.

In Bowie County, an EF-2 tornado with peak winds around 125 mph damaged 2,279 acres of timber — 624 acres of pine forest, 1,327 acres of hardwood forest and 328 acres of mixed pine-hardwood forest. The total value of damaged timber in the county is estimated at $2.7 million.

In Cass County, an EF-1 tornado with peak wind speeds of 110 mph damaged 3,250 acres of timber along its path of more than 20 miles. The damage included nearly 1,626 acres of pine forest, 1,149 acres of hardwood forest and 476 acres of mixed forest. The total value of damaged timber in the county is estimated at $4.1 million

Damage in Henderson County was linked to an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph. The tornado damaged 194 acres of predominantly hardwood forest with an estimated value of $235,120.

The EF-2 tornado in Morris County damaged 1,216 acres — 384 acres of pine forest, 645 acres of hardwood forest and 187 acres of mixed forest — with an estimated timber value of $2.1 million.

In Red River County, an EF-3 tornado with estimated top winds of 150 mph stretched into Oklahoma. The tornado damaged 3,606 acres of timber — 816 acres of pine forest, 2,217 acres of hardwood forest and 573 acres of mixed forest — worth an estimated $3.9 million.

Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Analytics Department Head, Dr. Aaron Stottlemyer said the damage assessment is part of an effort to help local officials compile an accurate survey of storm impacts and recovery needs and could play a role in helping the counties secure disaster aid.