'Time well spent': City of Tyler life skills classes teach teens about important topics

TYLER, Texas — For many teens in this day and age, how to obtain some necessary life skills isn’t always in the front lobe of their brain. Some may be thinking about college or trade school options; some may just be at the nearest and latest hangouts; and some just simply be trying to get through the day.

To help better equip the young Tylerites, the City of Tyler has been offering free summer workshops for ages 13 to 17 at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.

“We decided to do the program to diversify what the Glass Recreation Center offers,” said City of Tyler Recreation Manager Kandice Johnson. “Most importantly, we wanted to try and fulfill a need. Offering these types of classes gives families the opportunities that they may not find anywhere else. A lot of these classes are on topics that are no longer taught in school, so many young people are entering young adulthood without knowing some of the basics.”