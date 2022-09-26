Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler sells to Austin entertainment group

"We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” said Howard Charba.

A family-fun staple in the Tyler community has sold to an Austin-based entertainment group.

According to EVO Entertainment Group, Times Square Grand Slam joined the company as of Friday, Sept. 23.

"Long known throughout East Texas and beyond for their 65,000 square feet of boundless family fun, the evolution of the locally owned, family-run business includes passing the torch on to another Texas-based family company," EVO Entertainment Group said in a press release.

The company says former owner Howard Charba has entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy.

"We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” said Charba. “We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”