TYLER — Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days with 81 million people buying things online last year.

As the deals grow every year though it's important to remember to do your research and shop securely.

One important tip is to ensure your computer and personal information are safe is to have an anti-virus software downloaded to block viruses.

Another thing is to make sure you're using a secure connection. If there's a lock symbol next to the web address that indicates that the network is secure.

Shop on websites that you trust, if a deal seems to good to be true it just might be. It's easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer.

When you're ready to make a purchase use a credit card because if your information is stolen it's easier to dispute charges that you did not make.

Happy and safe holiday shopping this Cyber Monday.

