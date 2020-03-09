Tips for safe driving during heavy rain

More than 1 million people die each year due to weather-related crashes. The reasons for this is slippery roads and low visibility. Here's how you can stay safe.

TYLER, Texas — Rain comes with some good like keeping keeping the grass green and gardens full of life. However, rain can be deadly, particularly to drivers.

What makes it dangerous is a lack of visibility and slippery roads. When rain mixes with dirt on asphalt or other things, streets become slipper. In addition, puddles that form can lead to a loss of traction and hydroplaning.

It takes as little as half an inch of water to cause a vehicle going 35 miles per hour to hydroplane. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the annual average of weather related accidents is over 1 million.

Before driving in rain, drivers should make sure their windshield wipers are on the correct speed, and that headlights are also on.

Traffic tends to move slower when it is raining. So drivers should avoid slamming on breaks and make sure to keep plenty of distance between other cars.

Drivers Ed teaches the ideal distance is three seconds between vehicles during normal driving conditions. That time should increase depending on how hard the downpour is.

Extra cation should be taken in construction zones, even those that do not look like it during the day, such as Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. Currently, the Texas Department of Transportation is repaving portions of those roads. The stripes and buttons, which separate lanes, will not be added until construction is finished sometime in the fall.