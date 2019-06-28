TYLER, Texas — Animals shelters all over are expecting to have a full house by the time Fourth of July roles around.

While many people are planning for the holiday, animal experts are reminding pet owners fireworks are not pet-friendly and could cause them to run off in fear.

Sheri Dixon with the Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic says pets run away due to the loud noises fireworks make.

“It’s really noisy and hurts their ears it's not just that they're scared of the noise they’re running away because their ears hurt," Dixon explained.

There are a number of ways to keep your pets from running off.

"Don’t take your dog to the fireworks," Dixon said. "Keep him at home make sure he’s secure make sure that he’s either in the house or in a very securely fenced yard. “

Dixon says no matter how trained your pet is, there is still a chance they could run off if you don't watch out for them.

"A lot of people say oh loves the fireworks, and he really doesn’t like the fireworks he loves you and so he's going to put up with the pain that the fireworks cause just to be with you,” Dixon said.

Dixon also recommends to microchip your pets in case they go missing. She also says if your phone number or address changes call the chip company and update that information.

You can also go to your local pet store and buy a number of items that can help pets with anxiety.