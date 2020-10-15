Tips on preventing ballot theft

There has been a rise in voter ballot thefts across the state of Texas.

TYLER, Texas — With more people opting to stay inside this voting season, thieves are turning their attention to your mailboxes.

There has been a rise in voter ballot thefts across the state of Texas. In Smith County so far, no incidents have been reported.

However, if you become a victim of ballot theft, you can ensure that it wasn't because you requested your ballot through the USPS app "Informed Delivery."

Once you've received your ballot and are ready to send it back, consider skipping the mailbox entirely.

"I would drop it off at a post office box or off at the post office. That way you know it's going to a postal carrier," Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD said.