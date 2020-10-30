TIPS: Saving energy as temperatures get cooler, nights get longer

SWEPCO provides tips on how to reduce your energy bills on those cold fall and winter nights.

How much you save on energy bills this winter will depend largely on what you do now.

According to SWEPCO, these steps will help make your home more comfortable and energy efficient when cold weather arrives.

DOORS AND WINDOWS

Replace worn weather stripping around all doors and windows.

Caulk around gaps in windows and doors.

Install storm doors if you don't have them.

Consider replacing older windows with newer, more energy-efficient models.

INSULATION AND AIR SEALING

Hire a contractor to ensure that your home is insulated according to recommended levels for your area. Install insulation as needed.

Add foam insulation gaskets to electrical outlets and switches on external walls (remember to turn off the power first).

Seal gaps in attic knee walls, soffits and basement rim joints by stuffing in pieces of insulation.

Use expandable caulk to seal around gaps in exterior plumbing and wiring access.

HEATING SYSTEM

Hire a qualified professional to clean and inspect your furnace or boiler.

Clean vents and other heating system components.

Replace your furnace filter regularly throughout the heating season.

Install a programmable thermostat, which can save energy by automatically adjusting temperatures according to your schedule.

OUTSIDE

Replace any missing or damaged roof shingles.

Clean gutters and make sure downspouts point away from your house.

Make sure flashings around the chimney and vent pipes are sealed tightly.

Trim tree limbs that are touching or hanging over your house.

GET A CHECKUP